WHP: Man Jailed After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

A man is behind bars after leading Wyoming troopers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, the highway patrol says.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it all started around 7:45 a.m. this (Friday) morning after troopers stopped to help the man and his passenger, who had run out of gas on U.S. 287 south of Laramie.

"As the occupants in the car were receiving fuel from roadside service, the troopers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado," said Beck.

Beck says when troopers re-approached the man to have him get out of the car, he sped off north and into Laramie where they lost sight of him.

Beck says troopers picked up the chase again after the car was spotted driving recklessly through Laramie and then spotted entering eastbound Interstate 80.

"The pursuit exited onto Happy Jack Road and continued towards Cheyenne," said Beck.

"Troopers attempted to deploy spike strips to deflate the vehicle's tire, but the driver drove off the road to avoid them," Beck added. "The car was partially disabled after going over a small embankment, but the driver attempted to drive off again."

Beck says the chase finally came to an end after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver, and the driver and his passenger were taken into custody without further incident.

"The driver has been booked into the Albany County Detention Center on charges of possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, and attempting to elude a peace officer," said Beck.

Due to it being an active investigation, Beck could not identify the driver nor say whether his passenger was booked on any charges.

This is the third time in the past two days that troopers have been involved in a stolen car chase.

