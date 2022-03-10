Russia-Ukraine War: Some Pastors Wonder About ‘End Of Days’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has prompted some of America’s most prominent evangelical leaders to raise a provocative question.

They're asking if the world is now in the biblically prophesied “end of days” that might culminate with the apocalypse and the second coming of Christ.

Some suggest the answer is “yes” -- but avoid predicting any specific date. Among those broaching the issue recently are televangelist Pat Robertson, and high-profile megachurch pastors Greg Laurie and Robert Jeffress.

Says Laurie, “I believe we’re living in the last days. I believe Christ could come back at any moment."

Such predictions have surfaced with regularity over the centuries, coinciding with wars and other upheavals.