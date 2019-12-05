Roughly 300 Power Poles Broken in WyoBraska Blizzard Last Weekend

A winter storm over the Thanksgiving weekend wreaked havoc on extreme southeastern Wyoming and western Nebraska. Parts of rural northern Colorado were also impacted.

High West Energy, an electric cooperative that serves residents in the area, said on Facebook that roughly 300 poles were snapped. High West is based in Pine Bluffs.

High West spokesperson Jim East said more than 1,000 customers were impacted by the outage. An exact number hasn't been determined yet.

Crews from Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska aided High West in getting customers back on-line.

As of Thursday morning, "virtually all residential members" have had their power restored, the cooperative announced.

East said the power pole pictured above lost its middle section after patrolling line crews found it "leaning dangerously" after being damaged in the storm. Crews suited up in their protective gear and removed the poles mid-section. The power lines and the poles on either side held up the top section.