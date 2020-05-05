Rotary Club Donates ‘Bouldering Park’ to Crossroads Park

The Casper City Council on Tuesday tentatively approved the installation of an area for rock climbing in Crossroads Park on North Poplar Street.

The Casper Rotary Club approached the city about setting up a bouldering park and a design is close to completion, according to the agenda for the pre-meeting before the regular meeting. Both meetings were conducted by teleconference.

"The Rotary Club wishes to gift the design, physical infrastructure and installation of the bouldering park to the City of Casper," according to the agenda. "At that point, the City would be responsible for the care and maintenance of the park in perpetuity."

The council needed to approve the gift because it is a modification of a city park.

The city will spend an estimated $1,000 a year to maintain the bouldering park.

John Griffith, president of the Casper Rotary Club, said the bouldering park would attract older children who enjoy rock climbing.

The play areas at Crossroads Park are geared more toward younger children, Griffith said.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Wyoming 'Tiny House' is Nicer Than My Regular Size House