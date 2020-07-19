Roger Stone Calls Black Radio Host Racial Slur in Interview

President Donald Trump's longtime friend and political adviser, Roger Stone, is coming under fire for using a racial slur on air while verbally sparring with a Black radio host.

Stone was being grilled on the Mo'Kelly Show about getting preferential treatment from the president when he could be heard uttering that he was “arguing with this Negro.”

After going momentarily silent, Stone denied using the phrase.

Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House's inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump commuted Stone's sentence days before Stone was to report for detention.