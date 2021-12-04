Casper’s Hadley Furnival Competes in the Junior World Finals

Casper cowgirl Hadley Furnival is in Las Vegas this week to compete in the World Junior Finals Rodeo. She is in the breakaway roping event and had a time of 2.67 in the first round which placed her 11th out of 104 contestants. She also was in the barrel racing event and finished out of the top 20 as the horse stumbled a bit at the beginning of the run. Furnival will be up again on Sunday in both events and the top 15 will make the short-go on Monday.

Furnival is a senior at Natrona County High School and during the fall high school rodeo season, she is 7th place in the breakaway roping, 8th in the all-around, and 9th in the barrel racing. Last season, she was the Wyoming State champion in the breakaway roping to earn a spot in the National High School Finals Rodeo.

Over 800 cowboys and cowgirls, 19 years of age and under are competing in the World Junior Finals.

Kim Furnival

Townsquare Media

