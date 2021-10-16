Rescued Treasures Announces Second Location on CY Avenue
Rescued Treasures Thrift Store (A Ministry of the Wyoming Rescue Mission) has announced a second location for its thrift store, located on CY Avenue.
On Saturday, the organization put out a statement on social media, formally announcing the project.
"New store?" they asked. "We've been receiving a lot of inquiries about our new building! We are very happy to say that with the support of our wonderful community and the blessings from the lord, we are opening a second location on the westside! More details to come soon about an opening date!"
Though they announced the store on Saturday, work has been underway for quite sometime, as the building has already been built at the new location.
The original Rescued Treasures is located at 2935 East 2nd Street, near Hobby Lobby. The new location will be on CY Avenue, past Walmart and before Paradise Valley Liquors.
Per their Facebook Page, "Rescued Treasures Thrift Store is a ministry of Wyoming Rescue Mission. We offer a large selection of quality, used clothing, furniture, sporting goods, appliances and much more at incredible prices!"
As a subsidiary of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, many of the proceeds from the store directly impact the homeless community of Casper.