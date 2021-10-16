Rescued Treasures Announces Second Location on CY Avenue

Rescued Treasures Thrift Store (A Ministry of the Wyoming Rescue Mission) has announced a second location for its thrift store, located on CY Avenue.

On Saturday, the organization put out a statement on social media, formally announcing the project.

"New store?" they asked. "We've been receiving a lot of inquiries about our new building! We are very happy to say that with the support of our wonderful community and the blessings from the lord, we are opening a second location on the westside! More details to come soon about an opening date!"



Though they announced the store on Saturday, work has been underway for quite sometime, as the building has already been built at the new location.

The original Rescued Treasures is located at 2935 East 2nd Street, near Hobby Lobby. The new location will be on CY Avenue, past Walmart and before Paradise Valley Liquors.

Per their Facebook Page, "Rescued Treasures Thrift Store is a ministry of Wyoming Rescue Mission. We offer a large selection of quality, used clothing, furniture, sporting goods, appliances and much more at incredible prices!"

As a subsidiary of the Wyoming Rescue Mission, many of the proceeds from the store directly impact the homeless community of Casper.

"Rescued Treasures Thrift Store's impact upon the community is three-part: funding programs at Wyoming Rescue Mission, poverty reduction, and work therapy," their page stated. "The proceeds from sales at Rescued Treasures help directly fund the Emergency Services and Discipleship Recovery programs at Wyoming Rescue Mission, enabling the ministry to restore hope and transform lives!

"Rescued Treasures helps fight poverty in the community by providing low-cost or no-cost resources to many. When someone is in need of specific items we have, they can obtain a voucher to receive those Items at no charge.

"Discipleship Recovery Program guests have the opportunity, during their program time with us, to work at Rescued Treasures. It provides the program guests the chance to learn, relearn, or regain key life-skills that allow them to succeed after completing the Discipleship Recovery Program."

Rescued Treasures said that more details about the new location are forthcoming, and K2 Radio News will update this story as necessary with opening dates, hours of operation, and more.