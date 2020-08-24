Republicans Paint Dark Picture of America if Pres. Trump Loses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans opened Monday night’s prime-time convention with dark warnings about America’s future if President Donald Trump doesn’t win a second term.

They cast him as a protector of religious freedom, the nation's workers and more.

Earlier, Trump turned a surprise opening-day appearance at his party’s scaled-down national political convention into an opportunity to cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election.

That was just moments after delegates nominated him for a second term.

Trump vigorously contended that he's done such a great job as president that the only way he can lose “is if this is a rigged election.”

He assailed anew the idea of mass mail-in voting by people worried about the coronavirus.