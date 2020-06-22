Report: Yellowstone National Park Supported 7K Jobs in 2019

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A National Park Service report says tourist spending in and around Yellowstone National Park supported about 7,000 jobs in 2019.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports the roughly 4 million people who visited the world’s first national park in 2019 spent $507 million dollars in towns within 60 miles of the park.

That doesn’t include Bozeman, which is about 80 miles from Yellowstone’s border, but does include gateway cities West Yellowstone and Gardiner.