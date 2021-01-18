Report: Cheyenne Among Top 20 State Capitals for Safety and More

With the FBI warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in response to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, WalletHub on Monday released its report on 2021's Best State Capitals for Safety and More.

In order to identify the best state capitals to live in, WalletHub compared all 50 across 44 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health, and quality of life.

Overall, Cheyenne ranked 18th on the list. Neighboring state capitals Lincoln, Boise, Helena, Salt Lake City and Denver ranked fourth, fifth, ninth, 10th, and 16th, respectively.

Cheyenne ranked fifth in lowest percentage of population in poverty, but ranked 49th in highest debt as percentage of median income, and 50th in highest average weekly work hours.

For the full report, visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-state-capitals/19030

