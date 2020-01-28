Remains of 2 US Troops Recovered From Afghanistan Crash Site

The U.S. military says the United States has recovered the remains of two American service members killed in the crash of an Air Force plane in Afghanistan.

The two people were the only ones aboard the electronic surveillance aircraft when it crashed Monday.

Their identities have not been publicly announced, pending notification of their relatives.

A U.S. military statement from Kabul says the remains were found near the crash site and that the recovery team also retrieved what they believe is the plane's flight data recorder.

It says there is no indication that the plane was downed by hostile action.