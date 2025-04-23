Registration open for Casper Summer Adventure Camp

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Recreation Center is now accepting registrations for its 2025 Summer Adventure Camp, a day camp program designed for children ages 6 to 12 that will last from June 2 to Aug. 16.

The camp will run weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., offering participants a variety of supervised activities throughout the summer.

“Our goal is to offer more than just childcare in a safe environment during the summer,” Recreation Coordinator Lori Spearman said. “We want to provide a space where kids can have the time of their lives exploring, staying active, and building friendships.” Summer Adventure Camp activities will include swimming, field trips, games, sports, ice skating, arts and crafts, and more.

Families can register for the full eleven-week camp or choose weekly sessions. Pricing is as follows:

Full Camp (11 weeks): $1,100 per child, with 5% discount for each additional child from the same household. Full camp registrants 6-9 receive American Red Cross swimming lessons and a Summer Swim Pass for unlimited access to City of Casper outdoor pools and Casper Aquatic Center.

Weekly Rate: $130 per child, per week. Weekly registrants will receive daily swim passes to the outdoor pools and Casper Aquatic Center.

Bonus Week Rate: $130 August 18–22, available after the main camp session. $30 discount for Full Camp participants.

Program fees cover all field trips, special programs, daily activities, afternoon snacks and lunch. Afternoon snacks and hot lunches are provided in partnership with the Natrona County School District. Full payment is required at the time of registration.

The program accepts DFS assistance, but authorization must be on file prior to enrollment.

Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged. More information and registration are available here or by calling 307-235-8383. Spearman is available for additional assistance at lspearman@casperwy.gov or 307-235-8473.

