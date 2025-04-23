Casper to tackle potholes with annual ‘Pothole-a-Palooza’

CASPER, Wyo. — The city of Casper is asking residents to report any potholes in city limits as part of its annual Pothole-a-Palooza, which lasts from April 23 to May 14.

“Roadways are especially beat up after winter wear and tear,” Streets and Traffic Manager Casey Lynch said. “That’s why we are asking residents to let us know where they are experiencing issues with potholes.”

Lynch said resident reports help speed up the process of filling in potholes. He also reminded Casperites that the Street Division can only address potholes on city-owned streets, not private parking lots or state-operated roads.

The Connect Casper app can be downloaded for free for both Android and iOS devices. In the app, users can go to the “Report an Issue – Casper 311” button to request a pothole repair, or a variety of other issues needing city attention. Potholes can also be reported on the city’s website, casperwy.gov, or by calling 307-235-8283.

