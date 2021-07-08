Red Flag Warnings Issued for Parts of Southeast Wyoming

Hot, dry, windy weather will make for critical fire conditions over parts of southeast Wyoming the next couple of days.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued Red Flag Warnings, which are in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Friday.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 309... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307... AND 308... WYZ304-090000- /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0013.210709T1700Z-210710T0200Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.FW.W.0012.210708T1700Z-210709T0200Z/ Southwest Carbon County- 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 304... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 304... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. Fire Weather Watch is in effect for gusty winds and low humidity Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 304. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 36 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 309... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307... AND 308... WYZ301-302-309-090000- /O.CON.KCYS.FW.W.0012.210708T1700Z-210709T0200Z/ Niobrara/Lower Elevations of Converse/Thunder Basin National Grassland-North Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- South Laramie Range/Medicine Bow NF- 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, AND 309... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 301...302 and 309. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 301...302...304...305...307...308 AND 309... ...RED FLAG WARNING FOR FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FWZ 304...305...307... AND 308... WYZ305-307-308-090000- /O.UPG.KCYS.FW.A.0010.210709T1700Z-210710T0200Z/ /O.NEW.KCYS.FW.W.0013.210709T1700Z-210710T0200Z/ /O.CON.KCYS.FW.W.0012.210708T1700Z-210709T0200Z/ Sierra Madre Range/Medicine Bow NF-Snowy Range/Medicine Bow NF- Laramie Valley/Shirley Basin- 240 AM MDT Thu Jul 8 2021 ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 305, 307, AND 308... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 305, 307, AND 308... The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WIND...West to southwest winds of 20 to 25 mph sustained with gusts to 36 mph. * HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. * HAINES...5 to 6. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The NWS recommends folks avoid outdoor burning, as any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

445 AM Thursday 7/8 UPDATE: Critical fire weather conditions are expected today and Friday over parts of southeast Wyoming. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from 11AM to 8 PM. Be careful with outdoor burning, fires will spread rapidly. Don't be the spark! For more information on fire safety, go to weather.gov/wildfire

