Red Flag Fire Warning In Effect For Cheyenne, Casper, Torrington

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag'' fire warning for much of southeast and central Wyoming for Tuesday, July 7.

The warning includes the cities of Cheyenne, Casper, Wheatland and Torrington, among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:

''A Red Flag Warning is in effect Tuesday for the western Nebraska Panhandle, including Chadron and far southeastern Wyoming including Cheyenne and Torrington from 11 AM MDT through 8 PM. Sustained southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will combine with dry humidity between 8 and 19 percent. These conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged Tuesday afternoon and evening for the warned areas."