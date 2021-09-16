Red Flag Fire Warning For Southeast Wyoming Thursday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for much of southeast Wyoming for Thursday, Sept. 16.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Dry and windy conditions with above normal temperatures are expected to continue through Friday. As a result, a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11AM to 8PM MDT today for much of southeast Wyoming and northern portions of the Nebraska panhandle. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued for portions of southeast Wyoming for 11AM to 8PM MDT Friday. New fires could spread very quickly under these conditions so please avoid open burning of any kind! For the latest weather update, follow us on Facebook and Twitter at NWSCheyenne or on the Web at www.weather.gov/cys."