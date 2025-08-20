An update from the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team shows the Red Canyon Fire 11 miles east of Thermopolis is now 28% contained at 113,774 acres, forcing people to evacuate from cabins, homes, and ranches.

A lightning strike started the fire on August 13, one week ago from today.

The management team reports that the fire activity varied across different divisions. Crews worked against strong winds on the south end along Pack Saddle Road to prevent the fire from crossing.

Today's weather will be hot and dry. Crews are securing uncontained areas with day and night crews working to reinforce fireline and address afternoon fire growth toward Pack Saddle road along with securing containment along Bull Mountain.

Humidity will remain in the single digits across the entire area, including higher elevations.

Winds are forecast to become erratic again this afternoon under unstable conditions.

Thunderstorms could develop in Western Wyoming and could impact the fire area. Overnight recovery is unlikely.

Evacuations in Place

Evacuations are in place for Buffalo Creek Road between Jones Creek and Reck Road. This includes Kirby Creek, Lake Creek, Bridger Creek, and the Pack Saddle Area.

Red Canyon Fire Information, Facebook Photo Red Canyon Fire Information, Facebook Photo loading...

Red Canyon Fire Information, Facebook Photo Red Canyon Fire Information, Facebook Photo loading...

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days: Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM