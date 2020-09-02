Casper Landfill Will Close Early on Thursday

The Casper Solid Waste Facility will close at 1 p.m. Thursday instead of the usual 2:30 p.m. closure time, according to a news release from the city's Public Services Department.

Staff will be attending the memorial service for their colleague, Jennifer Burkhart.

Garbage collection services are not affected by this early closure.

General reduced hours for the Solid Waste Facility, 1886 Station Road, went into effect on Aug. 11.

The facility began closing at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will do so for the remainder of 2020. The reduced hours are part of the city's efforts to reduce costs due to reductions in revenues.

On Friday, the landfill will return to summer weekday hours through Sept. 30th as follows:

Monday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday -- 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday -- 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday -- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday -- 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The solid waste administrative office also will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The administrative office is normally available by phone from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Solid Waste Facility information and fees can be found at www.casperwy.gov.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Top 20 Restaurants Residents Want Back In Casper