PHOTOS: Not Just a Landfill, the Casper Dump is So Much More

One of my first jobs was working at a landfill during the summertime.

Sure, it wasn't as glamorous as sitting on a life guard throne working on a tan, or car hopping in rollerblades at the now-closed Chill N' Grill (I did that too).

But it was one of my favorite jobs I've ever had.

The job was pretty straight forward: to pick up the litter that escaped the landfill fences. Sometimes I worked the scale house.

I enjoyed being outside and listening to music all day. Once I even found an abandoned kitten under a pile of rubbish. I took him home and named him Boris.

Summertime has got me feeling nostalgic, so I called the city dump to see if I could get a tour for a possible write-up.

The population of Casper is about 58X the size of my small hometown, so naturally, they do things a little differently.

For example, the Casper landfill is committed to reusing and recycling what they can, even when it is not lucrative.

They allow visitors to come and pick through the bikes that are dropped off and give them away for free.

And they have a tree farm to replace the city's trees that must be removed (Russian Olives) or die.

Check out the photos to learn more.