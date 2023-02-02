Punxsutawney Phil’s Prophecy: Winter Prevails
If the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil is right, it's going to be a late spring.
Early this morning, thousands gathered in Pennsylvania to watch a remarkably normal looking groundhog predict what the weather will do.
And based on the fact that Phil saw his shadow, North America will get 6 more weeks of winter.
Phil's accuracy rate is about 40% over the last decade.
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming's First Cat Café Opens in Casper
It's called 'Whiskers and Meows Cat Cafe' and, as the name implies, it's part coffee-shop, part cat rescue. It's also the first cat cafe in Wyoming.