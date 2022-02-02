Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — There will be six more weeks of winter.
Get our free mobile app
That's the prediction made Wednesday by Punxsutawney Phil after he emerged from his burrow in Pennsylvania to perform his Groundhog Day duties.
Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil’s “inner circle” summoned him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he'd seen his shadow.
After Phil’s prediction was announced, the crowd repeatedly chanted “six more weeks!”
According to folklore, spring would come early if he didn’t see it.
And while Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer, he’s certainly not the only one.
One competitor disagreed with his prediction.
New York City’s Staten Island Chuck expects an early spring.
A Stunning Look At Wyoming Life Through The Eyes Of Photographer Chris Dickinson
Chris Dickinson is a premier western photographer based out of Utah who can often be found propped on his elbows in the mud, boots covered in manure, facing a rearing horse, all for the sake of the perfect shot. He's a man who does whatever it takes to achieve greatness. Below is a gallery of his pictures taken in Wyoming.