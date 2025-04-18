Public Art Call for Wyoming Arts Council

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Arts Council is putting out a new public art call for artists in Wyoming.

That’s according to a release from the WAC, which states that The Wyoming State Forestry Division is constructing a new helibase on the grounds of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport grounds. Through the State of Wyoming’s ‘Art in Public Buildings’ program, artwork will be commissioned for the facility’s interior and exterior.

“The approved design of the Wyoming State Forestry Helibase will house a centrally located office space, meeting rooms, an in-house dormitory for response staff, and a detached helicopter hangar,” the release states. “The committee is interested in work for the building interior in the public hall of the facility, as well as an exterior piece. The building is scheduled to open in late fall of 2026.”

The release states that a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) is open to Wyoming artists, with a deadline of May 9, 2025.

“This is a regional RFQ open to artists residing in the following states: Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. Wyoming artists will be given preference,” the release states. “The call and additional details are available on CaFE (callforentry.org) or the Wyoming Arts Council website. Submissions to the RFQ must be made through CaFE by the listed deadline. A committee for the project is tasked with reviewing applications, selecting finalists, and making the final artwork selection. Wyoming artists are encouraged to apply.”

According to the release, the Art in Public Buildings program was established by the Wyominig State Legislature in 1991. The Wyoming Arts Council administers the program, but does not vote on the selection of artists or artwork.