Summer programs kicking off at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Youth Water Day

Credit: Oil City Staff /

CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is just around the corner and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming are kicking off their summer programming in Casper, promising “a season filled with fun, friends, and memorable experiences.”

The purpose of the Boys & Girls Club is to provide a safe, supportive, and engaging place for teenagers and children to spend their days when school is out, playing games, participating in a myriad of activities, going on field trips and other education experiences, and more.

“Our team is ready and excited to provide a fun and impactful experience for every child who walks through our doors,” said 24-year professional Derek DeBoer, Vice President of Operations. “Summer at the Club is about making memories, trying new things, and building friendships that last.”

Summer Program Details:
Locations: Main Club, Verda James (held at Lincoln Elementary), Paradise Valley & Teen Club
Start/End Dates: June 2 – August 15
Times: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Annual Membership: $10/youth
Weekly Fee: $85/week or $885/summer
Teen Club: $10 for the entire summer

For more information, or to sign up, visit https://bgccw.org/summer-camps/

