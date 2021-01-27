Prosecutor: Bar Nunn Man Tried to Pull Driver From Car While Fleeing Authorities

A Natrona County prosecutor on Wednesday said a Bar Nunn man tried to pull a driver from a car while he was fleeing authorities.

Michael Sanders made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday. He's charged with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, robbery, possession of a controlled substance and petty theft.

Court documents weren't immediately available in the case.

However, Assistant Natrona County District Attorney Mike Schafer said Sanders's arrest culminated on Tuesday after he ran from authorities. At one point, Schafer said, Sanders wrecked his car and then tried to pull the driver from another vehicle before he was apprehended.

Schafer added that a child was in the vehicle Sanders allegedly tried to get into.

Sanders is being held on $100,000 cash or surety bond.

No further details were immediately available.