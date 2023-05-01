Man Charged With Strangulation of a Household Member

A 39-year-old man heard several charges against him during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday.

Scott White was charged with strangulation of a household member, unlawful entry into a structure to commit battery, domestic battery and child endangerment, Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen said.

If convicted, strangulation of a household member is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment.

White appeared in the court by videoconference.

When Christensen asked for a bond recommendation, Natrona County Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner said White has a criminal history including driving under the influence and unlawful contact.

Forshner recommended a $30,000 cash or surety bond.

White responded that he has lived in Wyoming all his life with most of his relatives in Thermopolis, was not a flight risk, and that he recently was promoted and the railroad company needed him.

Christiansen lowered the bond recommendation to $20,000 and ordered White to not have any contact with the alleged victim.

White will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out and 20 days if he does. At the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that the accused probably committed it. If the judge agrees, he will be bound over to District Court for trial.