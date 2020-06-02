President Threatens Military Force Against Protesters Nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the United States military unless states quickly halt the violent protests that have convulsed cities from coast to coast.

Trump said on Monday that he was recommending governors deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to “dominate the streets.”

The president says if governors fail to take action, he will deploy the United States military and “quickly solve the problem for them.”

His statements came as the U.S. braced for another round of violence at a time when the country is already buckling because of the coronavirus outbreak and the Depression-level unemployment it has caused.