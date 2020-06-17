President Signs Order on Police Reform, Doesn’t Mention Racism

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on policing following weeks of national protests after the death of George Floyd.

But in his remarks Tuesday he made no mention of the roiling national debate over racism spawned by police killings of black people.

The President's order is aimed at encouraging best practices and tracking officers with excessive use-of-force complaints.

Democrats and other critics say the order doesn't do nearly enough, and the House is preparing legislation that would go further.

The Republican Senate also is putting together legislation, but it's expected to be more in line with the President's thinking.

Trump says he wants nothing to do with activists' demands to “defund the police.”