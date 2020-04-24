President Set to Sign Bill With Nearly $500B More in Virus Aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending.

It's aimed at rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

Congress approved the spending almost unanimously on Thursday.

House lawmakers gathered in Washington for the first time since March 27, adopting stricter social distancing rules while aiming to prove they can do their work despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Easy passage of the measure belies a potentially bumpier path ahead for future legislation.