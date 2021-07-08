President Biden Appoints Governor Gordon to Serve on Bipartisan Council

President Biden has appointed Governor Mark Gordon to the Council of Governors, a Bipartisan council that serves as the lead forum to "strengthen partnerships between the Federal government and State governments to better protect the nation from threats to our homeland security and all types of hazards."

Governor Gordon was one of 9 governors appointed to a two-year term.

According to the Governor's office, the Council focuses on "matters of homeland security, homeland defense, civil support, synchronization and integration of state and Federal military activities in the United States, and other matters of mutual interest, including those involving the National Guard."

Despite his criticisms of many of the Biden Administration's policies, Governor Gordon stated that being appointed was an incredible honor.

“From the very founding of our country, Americans have depended on our National Guard,” Governor Gordon said. “The men and women who serve in our Army and Air Guard are always there for us, and we should always be grateful for their service. I am honored and humbled to have been asked to serve on the Council because of the important role it plays.”

The President's Council of Governors includes:

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair

Delaware Governor John Carney

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Oregon Governor Kate Brown

Utah Governor Spencer Cox

Vermont Governor Phil Scott

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon