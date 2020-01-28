President Backs Pompeo Against NPR, Criticizes CNN and Fox News

The nation's media critic-in-chief is back on the job. President Donald Trump was publicly supportive of his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is in a battle with National Public Radio.

Pompeo reportedly profanely berated an NPR reporter for her questioning in an interview last Friday. Trump said Tuesday that Pompeo ‘did a good job on her.’

The State Department has since said NPR would not be allowed to send a reporter on Pompeo's press plane for an upcoming trip.

Meanwhile, Trump tweeted criticism of a familiar target, CNN's Don Lemon, and also said Fox News Channel was trying to be ‘politically correct’ by interviewing a Democrat on impeachment.