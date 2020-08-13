Pres. Trump Backs ‘Friend of Mine’ Lummis in Wyoming Senate Race

Calling her a "friend of mine," President Donald Trump endorsed Cynthia Lummis in her bid to replace outgoing US Senator Mike Enzi.

"Cynthia Lummis is a friend of mine and a great woman," Trump tweeted. "She is running for Senate in the very Special State of Wyoming,"

In a statement released a short time later, Lummis said she is "honored" to have the president's endorsement.

Lummis is the most prominent candidate in a race for a seat that's being vacated with Enzi's retirement.

She's also been endorsed by US Senator John Barrasso.

Lummis served in the US House of Representatives after winning election in 2008. She did not run for reelection in 2016.