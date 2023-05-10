Prep Rodeo Circuit Rolls Through Newcastle
The high school rodeo is quickly moving along and the circuit made a 2 day stop in Newcastle over the weekend. There are 3 more locales to visit for the regular season and the state finals will be in Rock Springs June 5-10. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-24. Here are the winners from the Newcastle rodeo.
Girls Session 1:
Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.591
Breakaway Roping: Gradie Pendleton-Manila 2.56
Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.325
Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.58
Boys Session 1:
Bareback: Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis 74
Saddle Bronc: Ryan Nunn-Lovell 65
Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 78
Steer Wrestling: Karson Ewing-Douglas 7.53
Tie Down Roping: Adam Belus-Buffalo 10.71
Team Roping: Royce Breeden-Carpenter/Kyler Clark-Yoder 6.43
Girls Session 2:
Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.497
Breakaway Roping: Brenna Herring-Yoder 2.07
Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.004
Goat Tying: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 7.2
Bareback: Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis 75
Saddle Bronc: Wyitt Knight-Gillette 58
Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 73
Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 8.63
Tie Down Roping: Jace Rourke-Gillette 11.16
Team Roping: Cam Johnson-Buffalo/Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 7.51
We also have a few photos from the goat-tying competition at the Big Piney rodeo, compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be located in our gallery below. enjoy!