Prep Rodeo Circuit Rolls Through Newcastle

The high school rodeo is quickly moving along and the circuit made a 2 day stop in Newcastle over the weekend. There are 3 more locales to visit for the regular season and the state finals will be in Rock Springs June 5-10. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-24. Here are the winners from the Newcastle rodeo.

Girls Session 1:

Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.591

Breakaway Roping: Gradie Pendleton-Manila 2.56

Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.325

Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.58

Boys Session 1:

Bareback: Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis 74

Saddle Bronc: Ryan Nunn-Lovell 65

Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 78

Steer Wrestling: Karson Ewing-Douglas 7.53

Tie Down Roping: Adam Belus-Buffalo 10.71

Team Roping: Royce Breeden-Carpenter/Kyler Clark-Yoder 6.43

Girls Session 2:

Barrel Racing: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.497

Breakaway Roping: Brenna Herring-Yoder 2.07

Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.004

Goat Tying: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 7.2

Bareback: Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis 75

Saddle Bronc: Wyitt Knight-Gillette 58

Bull Riding: Hayden Welsh-Gillette 73

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 8.63

Tie Down Roping: Jace Rourke-Gillette 11.16

Team Roping: Cam Johnson-Buffalo/Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 7.51

We also have a few photos from the goat-tying competition at the Big Piney rodeo, compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be located in our gallery below. enjoy!

Big Piney Rodeo-Goat Tying Big Piney Rodeo-Goat Tying