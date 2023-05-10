Prep Rodeo Circuit Rolls Through Newcastle

Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell

The high school rodeo is quickly moving along and the circuit made a 2 day stop in Newcastle over the weekend. There are 3 more locales to visit for the regular season and the state finals will be in Rock Springs June 5-10. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be in Gillette from July 16-24. Here are the winners from the Newcastle rodeo.

Girls Session 1:

Barrel Racing:         Jordan Morman-Gillette                                                          16.591

Breakaway Roping: Gradie Pendleton-Manila                                                         2.56

Pole Bending:          Caitlin Moore-Wright                                                             20.325

Goat Tying:              Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                                         7.58

Boys Session 1:

Bareback:                Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis                                                     74

Saddle Bronc:          Ryan Nunn-Lovell                                                                   65

Bull Riding:              Hayden Welsh-Gillette                                                            78

Steer Wrestling:       Karson Ewing-Douglas                                                          7.53

Tie Down Roping:    Adam Belus-Buffalo                                                               10.71

Team Roping:          Royce Breeden-Carpenter/Kyler Clark-Yoder                         6.43

Girls Session 2:

Barrel Racing:         Jordan Morman-Gillette                                                          16.497

Breakaway Roping: Brenna Herring-Yoder                                                             2.07

Pole Bending:          Caitlin Moore-Wright                                                              20.004

Goat Tying:              Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                                          7.2

Bareback:                Roedy Farrell-Thermopolis                                                       75

Saddle Bronc:          Wyitt Knight-Gillette                                                                  58

Bull Riding:              Hayden Welsh-Gillette                                                              73

Steer Wrestling:       Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                             8.63

Tie Down Roping:    Jace Rourke-Gillette                                                                11.16

Team Roping:          Cam Johnson-Buffalo/Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney                 7.51

We also have a few photos from the goat-tying competition at the Big Piney rodeo, compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be located in our gallery below. enjoy!

Big Piney Rodeo-Goat Tying

Big Piney Rodeo-Goat Tying
Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell
