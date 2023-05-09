Catch Me Now: Cheyenne Woman Charged in Vehicle Ramming Incident

A 47-year-old Cheyenne woman is behind bars after allegedly ramming a vehicle with her pickup and then fleeing the scene.

Police say it happened around 7 o'clock last night, May 8, in the area of Converse Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.

Google Maps | Canva Google Maps | Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to a booking sheet, a police officer noticed a damaged and disabled vehicle in the middle of the road and contacted the driver who stated she had been rammed by a blue Chevrolet Silverado twice.

The pickup driver then reportedly drove off, leaning out of the window and stating, "Catch me now, b****."

Police say there were multiple witnesses that saw the pickup back into the victim, drive forward, and then back into the victim again, and one followed the pickup and was able to get a license plate number, which led them to Krista D. Adkins' home in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

When contacted, Adkins reportedly told police that she was possibly in an accident in the area of Converse Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard, but if she was she did not remember it.

Police say when they informed Adkins that she was under arrest, she immediately began resisting.

Adkins was eventually taken to the ground, placed in a WRAP device, taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for a jail clearance, and booked into the Laramie County Detention Center.

Adkins made her initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court Tuesday morning on charges of aggravated assault and battery, reckless driving, duty to stop, and interference with a peace officer.

Her bond was set at $5,000 cash and her preliminary hearing was scheduled for May 17 at 3:30 p.m.