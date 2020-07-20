Portland Protesters Gassed After Setting Fire at Courthouse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway in yet another night of conflict with federal agents.

Officials say the agents responded Sunday night and early Monday by repeatedly tear-gassing the demonstrators to drive them away.

President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has blasted the protestors as lawless anarchists.

But city and state officials say they don't want the federal forces intervening in Portland's protests against racial injustice.

The city's demonstrations have taken place daily since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly 2 months ago.