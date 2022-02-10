COVID-19 Trucker Blockade Shuts Down Ford Plant

TORONTO (AP) — A blockade of the bridge between Canada and Detroit by protesters demanding an end to Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions has forced the shutdown of a Ford plant and is beginning to have broader implications on the North American auto industry.

Canada has been beset in recent weeks by protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Canada-bound traffic was halted at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, while U.S.-bound traffic was still moving.

Ford says parts shortages forced it to shut down its engine plant in Windsor and to run an assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, on a reduced schedule.

The blockade also disrupted operations at a General Motors factory near Lansing, Michigan.