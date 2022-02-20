1 Killed, 5 Hurt in Shooting During Portland Protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence.

Police say the shooting at Normandale Park on Saturday night happened during a confrontation between an armed homeowner and armed protesters.

Officers found one woman dead, and two men and three other women were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions haven't been released.

KOIN-TV reports social media flyers to show that at the same time as the shooting there was a planned march for Amir Locke, a Black man who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis.