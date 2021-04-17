In Minneapolis, Armed Patrol Group Tries to Keep the Peace
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — As the nightly protests over Daunte Wright’s death intensify outside a police station in a Minneapolis suburb, some in the crowd are trying to prevent protests from escalating into violence.
The Minnesota Freedom Fighters, a group of Black men, are at the scene to protest but are also determined to keep things peaceful.
The group was formed as an armed patrol during unrest last year following the death of George Floyd.
As Minneapolis sits on edge, the Freedom Fighters are trying to protect the neighborhoods where demonstrations occur, while still calling for justice.
