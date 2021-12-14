Poll: What Is The Biggest Problem Facing Wyoming In 2022?

Joy Greenwald, Townsquare Media

It's almost 2022, and we thought now might be a good time to think about the biggest issues facing Wyoming in the new year.

With 2022 being an election year, and a budget session of the Wyoming Legislature, what do you see as the biggest challenge facing Wyoming?

Is it the ongoing (and seemingly neverending) fight over school funding? Continuing efforts to diversify our economy? Or maybe you see the threat of COVID-19 mandates as a big problem?

Or perhaps the virus itself? Take our poll and give us your opinion!

Filed Under: politics, Taxes
Categories: Casper News, Wyoming News
