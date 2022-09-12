Police: Wyoming Motorist Crashes Into Power Pole, Shed, Fence

Police in Rock Springs say an allegedly drunk driver left the road early Sunday before causing what police call "significant damage."

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, a vehicle driven by Joshua Nottingham left the roadway in the area of Bitter Creek Drive and Cascade Drive and hit a power pole, a fence, and then a shed. Police were called to the scene at 1:19 a.m. Sunday.

The driver then allegedly ran away, but police caught him a short time later. Police say Nottingham showed signs of impairment along with the odor of alcohol. He was arrested for driving under the influence.