Police Warn of Counterfeit Bills Circulating in Southeast Wyoming

Police in Torrington say they have received several reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the area.

According to a department Facebook post, "most of the bills in question were all of smaller denominations, with one report of a $100 bill."

"We would like to encourage business owners to check all bills they receive, even down to the $5 bills," the post reads.

Police say using a counterfeit detection pen can be a quick test to check the validity of a bill.

