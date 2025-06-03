Counterfeit Bills Circulating in Casper, Police Warn Public to be Careful!

The Casper Police Department is investigating the use of counterfeit U.S. currency in local online marketplace transactions and urges the community to stay alert.

In recent weeks, CPD has been investigating the usage of counterfeit bills to purchase high-value items through online marketplaces.

The scammer meets in-person with the seller, provides the counterfeit bills, obtains the item, and leaves before the bills are detected. The scammer then quickly resells the high value item in a separate transaction.

Residents are advised to exercise caution when meeting with unknown individuals for online sales and to verify all cash payments carefully or use alternate methods of payment.

Knowingly using counterfeit U.S. currency is a felony. Anyone who has been victimized by this scam, especially those still in possession of the counterfeit currency, please contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.

Anyone with information about these incidents is also encouraged to call.

Anonymous reports may be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

CPD encourages the community to learn more about how to spot counterfeit currency by reading this education bulletin provided by the U.S. Secret Service, using this link.

