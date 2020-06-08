Police Show Less Force as Peaceful Protests Push Reform

Police around the U.S. took a less aggressive stance and even sometimes joined protesters demanding a reckoning with institutional racism as leaders in the city at the center of the latest call for law enforcement reforms pushed to dismantle its police department.

Two weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, a majority of the City Council vowed to dismantle the 800-member agency.

On Sunday, nine of the council’s 12 members vowed to end policing as the city currently knows it.