Police Say There Were 3 DUI Crashes in Casper Tuesday

Casper Police Department officers responded to three crashes Tuesday night involving alleged impaired drivers, including one crash that involved a vehicle driving through a yard and ending up on a porch.

Police say the most serious crash happened near the 1700 block of South McKinley when a suspected drunk driver crossed into oncoming traffic, collided with a parked vehicle, drove through a front yard, hit another parked vehicle and rammed a trailer with four-wheelers into a house.

The driver then headed down a sidewalk and spun out before driving onto the front porch of another home. That driver was arrested for DUI, no insurance and open container.

That was the most serious crash, but it wasn't the only one.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a suspected drunk driver rammed into the back of a fifth-wheel trailer before hitting a telephone pole near Metro Road and Bryan Stock Trail. Multiple agencies rescued the man, who was trapped inside the vehicle. He went to the hospital for treatment. Police are looking into whether alcohol was a factor in that crash.

In another crash in the 1700 block of Oakcrest Avenue, police say a driver admitted to taking his eyes off the road when he drove into a large snowbank and flipped his vehicle. Police also found marijuana in his car and are looking into whether being under the influence of marijuana played a role in that driver's crash.

Police say all of these crashes could have been prevented and it's fortunate they weren't much worse.