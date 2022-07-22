Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement that police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday. Krapfl says officers responding to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene. He did not specify how they died and has not released their identities. Officials say they later found a Nebraska man at the campground who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

