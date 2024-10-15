Pokes in the Pros: Week 6

CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming has produced several NFL players currently making an impact. Here’s how they did in the most recent week’s slate of games.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Star quarterback Josh Allen made his 100th NFL game a memorable one, delivering an efficient outing in a nail-biting 23–20 win over the New York Jets.

Allen threw for 215 yards with a 76% completion percentage, finding the end zone twice in the process. He also added another TD on the ground.

Allen’s 10 passing touchdowns are tied for the fourth-most in the league so far this season. He has also yet to throw an interception this year, after struggling somewhat with INTs in the 2023–24 season.

Frank Crum, Denver Broncos

After seeing career-high playing time in Week 5, Frank Crum — a rookie offensive lineman for the Broncos — saw his least playing time since Week 2 on Sunday.

Crum took the field for two special teams snaps in his team’s 23–16 loss to the L.A. Chargers.

Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Carl Granderson had a relatively quiet outing on Sunday, as his team fell 51–27 to Tampa Bay.

Granderson finished with just two tackles, though his limited production could be the result of a neck injury he sustained during the game.

According to Saints reporting, Granderson is expected to be ready to go for the team’s Thursday night game against Denver.

Chad Muma, Jacksonville Jaguars

Chad Muma, who has seen an increase in production this season, had another solid performance on Sunday. Unfortunately, it was not enough to help propel the Jaguars to victory, as they lost 35–16 to the Chicago Bears.

Muma finished with four tackles in the effort, providing a boost to his defense’s secondary.

So far this season, Muma has 27 tackles.

Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

It was another strong outing for the Casper native on Sunday, as he was once again in fine form as his Bengals downed the New York Giants 17–7.

Wilson finished with nine tackles and a forced fumble in the game.

So far this year, Wilson has yet to record fewer than nine tackles in a game, and his 61 tackles are second-best in the league.