Pokes in the Pros: Conference Championship Playoff Round

CASPER, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming has produced several NFL players currently making an impact. Here’s how they did in the most recent week’s slate of games.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen, the last former UW Cowboy standing in the 2024–25 season, had his year come to a close on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, as his team fell 32–29 in heartbreaking fashion.

Allen was 22 of 34 on passing attempts for 237 yards, and connected for a pair of touchdowns. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough, as the Chiefs used some clutch defensive stops in the final minutes to seal the victory.

Allen finishes the season with the best quarterback rating in the NFL. He threw for 3,731 yards and 28 TDs this season, while finding 12 more scores on the ground.

