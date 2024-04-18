PHOTOS: Wyoming State Art Symposium 2024

73 schools brought student artwork to the Wyoming State Art Symposium held at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

The event features thousands of works from high school kids around the state.

"Wyoming is the only state in the entire nation to hold an event like our State ArtSymposium. It shows that our wonderful community supports the arts, art education and the students that have found their niche. Our state-wide community comes together in so many ways to help provide a space and funding for our annual celebration of secondary art students and teachers" stated the WSAE President Michelle Miller.

"The range of the collection that is curated by all of us collectively is absolutely awe inspiring to see in person and experience as a viewer: the student work is simply impressive to say the least."

Today was the first day the symposium was open to the public, tomorrow it will be available for viewing for free from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Many of the art teachers that attend Symposium also bring a piece of artwork that they display in a collection of teacher work at the Nicolaysen Museum.

The work was transported to the Nic on Wednesday an dis then picked up by each teacher on Friday as we leave town to head back to our own communities. Friday morning will be your last chance to view them.

Teachers also auction their own artwork to help raise money for the Wyoming Secondary Educators Association, which grants skilled students with scholarships to help support their journey in their post-secondary art education.

Wyoming State Art Symposium 2024 Roughly 3,000 art pieces were on display at the Ford Wyoming Center in April 2024. Here are only a small sample of some of the amazing works. Congratulations to all participants. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM