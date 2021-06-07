[PHOTOS] Sweet Grass Fire Burns 273 Acres In NE Wyoming

A wildfire in northeastern Wyoming consumed 273 acres.

The Campbell County Fire Department on Sunday reported that firefighters responded to a timber fire in rural parts of the county. According to the fire department, the Sweet Grass fire burned on private land and is 100% contained.

Get our free mobile app

A lightning strike reportedly started the fire.

Fifty-five firefighters responded to the fire including crews from the Cambell County Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, Tatanka Hotshots and the Wyoming State Helicopter.

As of Sunday evening, the fire was contained at 273 acres or 3.7 square miles.