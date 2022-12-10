PHOTOS: Saturday Open House Showcases All That ‘The M’ Has to Offer Casper

It was built in 1964. Designed by architects Charles Deaton, Marvin Knedler ad J. Robert Bence, 'The M' has been called a 'Casper landmark' since its creation.

Get our free mobile app

For years,' The Egg' (as it's been called) housed the Wells Fargo Bank but now, it will play host to a variety of different tenants, all of whom share the same vision of making 'The M' even more of a landmark, and a hotspot, than it already is.

"The original design included specifically crafted plastic louvers (squiggle) for baffling overhead light," The M's website stated. "This installation was the first of its kind in the United States. The unique 9 leaf blades create a rotunda that is 94’ in outer diameter and 86’ inside diameter. Each blade weighs 21 tons. The building includes vaults and incinerator rooms reflecting its original purpose as a bank. Its 177’ tower has served as a time and temperature sign."

Originally constructed as The Wyoming National Bank, it would eventually be purchased by Wells Fargo Bank, who would take over the building for the next 20 years.

In 2019, the Tri Opportunity Investment Group purchased the building and began an extensive renovation process.

Now, in December of 2022, the building will serve multiple purposes and feature various tenants.

The McGinley Clinic is the pillar of the building, and it will also be joined by McGinley Orthopedics, Jen Galloway, a Nurse Practitioner who previously worked for Dr. McGinley and who will continue to partner with him as necessary, has opened an office at The M as well. Wind City Physical Therapy will be housed at The M as well.

And, finally, 'Events at The M' will be one of the venue's mainstays, offering a variety of spaces for rent, including their rotunda, conference rooms, a catering prep area, an outdoor patio, and even a bridal suite.

They offer various packages, including an 8-hour weekend rental, an all-day weekend rental, and all-weekend rental. Whether people want to utilize it for a wedding, a reception, Christmas parties, birthday parties, or something entirely different, 'Events at The M' will prove to be an integral component of this historic building.

The venue held an open house on Saturday, December 10 for community members to learn about the history of the building, to find out more about how it will be utilized, to meet Santa Claus himself, and more.

K2 Radio News was on-hand and we grabbed some photos from the event, which can be seen below: