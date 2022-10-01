PHOTOS: Pumpkin Fest Proves to Pack the Parking Lot of the Hat Six Travel Center

The rain couldn't keep away the scores of people who showed up to the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, sponsored by the Hat Six Travel Center.

Get our free mobile app

It was a day of all things autumn on Saturday. There were arts. There were crafts. There were locally grown vegetables and hand-carved wooden art designs featuring the profiles of infamous horror movie serial killers displaying their murderous implements of choice.

And dogs. There were dogs, too.

It was all great. And all of it was designed to raise money for Mimi's House, a non-profit organization designed to offer a home to displaced teenagers.

This is the 2nd annual Pumpkin Fest and it's the perfect beginning to a season of serious festivities.

Those festivities were vast and varied. The activities were predictably pumpkin-themed; attendees could paint, carve, or even bowl their pumpkins. There were food trucks and a variety of vendors selling various assortments of clothing, trinkets, and treats. There was even a photo booth to document the memories that were inevitably being made that day.

It was, for all intents and purposes, a perfectly lovely autumn day, even with a crazy rainstorm. But Mother Nature herself couldn't stop Casper from coming out to support an organization that has exists to offer not just a house, but a home, to young people in Natrona County.

Mimi's House was created to "assist and inspire homeless youth to build self-sufficient lives [and to] provide a warm, family-style environment for Casper youth ages 16-19."

And, for the last 6 years, that's exactly what they've done. Mimi's House is taking a brief hiatus to address some of the organization's internal needs and to develop a new strategic plan in order to continue serving Natrona County's underprivileged youth and the proceeds from this event will go towards that venture.

Read More: Mimi’s House Announces Brief Hiatus, ‘Taking Some Time to Restructure,’

This was the perfect opportunity to raise money for an incredible cause, while also experiencing all of the best aspects of the season.

Photos from the event can be seen below: